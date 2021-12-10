Jan. 6 committee postpones deposition after Trump adviser engages with panel

WASHINGTON — The congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol postponed a deposition with Jason Miller after the longtime Trump adviser began engaging with the committee, a House aide told NBC News on Thursday.

The House committee was scheduled to depose Miller on Friday. It was unclear when a new deposition might take place.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC News earlier reported the deposition's postponement.

The committee subpoenaed Miller and several other top Trump aides last month, claiming that they set up a "war room" as a command center in Washington, D.C., to brainstorm efforts to halt the counting of electoral votes days before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Miller was a senior adviser on Trump’s 2020 campaign. Before that he was as a top aide in the Trump administration.

According to the House committee, Miller coordinated with Trump and Rudy Giuliani, the president's former lawyer, to discuss strategies to overturn the election results and pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the Electoral College count in Congress.

The committee also alleged that Trump's re-election campaign urged state and GOP officials to press state election officials to "delay or deny certification of electoral votes."

The committee has taken a tough stance on those who have defied its subpoenas. The panel recently said it plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who in turn sued the committee.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon faces two counts of contempt of Congress after the House recommended charges over his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. His trial is set for July.