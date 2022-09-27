Jan. 6 committee postpones hearing due to hurricane

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol postponed a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing a major hurricane that is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings," panel's Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The select committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings."

The panel's leaders did not immediately provide a new date for the hearing, which would have been its first in roughly two months.

After hitting Cuba early Tuesday, the hurricane was gaining strength as it headed toward Florida. It is expected to make landfall in city of Venice as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday, according to Florida officials who provided an update during a news conference Tuesday.

The House panel had announced last week that it planned to hold its next public hearing on Wednesday at 1 p.m., the latest installment in its televised efforts to map out the case that last year’s attack on the Capitol stemmed from then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The postponement of the Sept. 28 hearing, comes just over a month before the midterm elections.