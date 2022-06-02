Jan. 6 committee reveals details of first public hearing on Capitol riot probe

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot released new details Thursday about its first hearing, slated to kick off during primetime on June 9.

"The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power," the panel said.

Additional information about witnesses will be released next week, the committee said.

The hearing, scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, is expected to focus on former President Donald Trump's role in the violence that unfolded at the Capitol during the official counting of the Electoral College vote before a joint session of Congress. In a civil court filing in March, the House committee argued it has “a good-faith basis for concluding that [Trump] and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

The panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., previously said the series of hearings will include testimony from witnesses “we’ve not heard from before.”

“We’ll tell the story about what happened,” he said in April. “We will use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we’ve interviewed and looked at, as well as the, you know, hundreds of witnesses we’ve deposed or just talked to in general.”

That work is still ongoing. Former Attorney General William Barr — who eventually argued with Trump about his bogus claims the 2020 election was stolen — was seen leaving the committee's conference room early Thursday afternoon.

The committee is also expected to interview Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, about his efforts to send so-called “alternate electors” to Congress following Trump's 2020 loss. Mastriano's lawyer, Tim Parlatore, told NBC News his client had agreed to a voluntary interview with the panel and turned over requested documents. “My client has nothing to hide,” Parlatore said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a key member of the House committee, said in April that the hearings would include explosive revelations.

“The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House,” Raskin said at the time.