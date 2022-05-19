Jan. 6 committee seeks info from Georgia Republican on pre-riot tour of Capitol

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot requested Thursday to meet with a House GOP lawmaker about a Capitol tour that took place a day before the attack.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., asked Rep. Barry Loudermilk to meet with the Democratic-controlled panel to discuss events that took place shortly before the riot.

"We believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021," Thompson and Cheney wrote to Loudermilk on Thursday.

In their letter, the two panel leaders said they had evidence that “directly contradicts” claims made by GOP members of the House Administration Committee that security footage showed no tours had taken place ahead of the attack.

“Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021,” they wrote to Loudermilk, who is a member of the House Administration Committee.

The committee proposed a voluntary meeting with the Georgia Republican next week.

NBC News has reached out to Loudermilk's office for comment.

Several Democratic lawmakers have drawn attention to tours that took place in the lead-up to Jan. 6.

Days after last year's deadly riot, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., alleged that some of her House colleagues had guided groups through the Capitol on a “reconnaissance” tour of the complex on Jan. 5.

The request to meet with Loudermilk comes a week after the panel announced subpoenas for five GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. So far, none have indicated they plan to meet with the committee.