Jan. 6 committee seeks information from House GOP Leader McCarthy

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has asked for information from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to voluntarily provide information about communications surrounding the Jan. 6. attack.

In a letter Wednesday, Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said he wanted to hear about conversations McCarthy may have had with Trump and other White House staffers in the days surrounding the riot. McCarthy told Fox News that he had a conversation with Trump as the attack unfolded.

The committee has requested information from other lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, but McCarthy is the highest-ranking GOP lawmaker sought out by the committee.

Thompson proposed a meeting with McCarthy for early February.