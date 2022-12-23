Jan. 6 committee unveils final report, capping 18-month probe

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday unveiled its formal report, the final product of its historic 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the deadly attack on the Capitol.

The committee released the more-than-800-page report days after a final committee meeting at which its nine members — seven Democrats and two Republicans — voted to recommend that the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against Trump as he makes another bid for the White House in 2024.

It was the first time in history that a congressional committee had made criminal referrals for a U.S. president. The Jan. 6 panel, led by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., believes there is enough evidence for the Justice Department to prosecute Trump on four specific charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding — Congress’ certification of electoral votes — and inciting or assisting others in an insurrection.

Consistent with the committee’s series of summer hearings and its executive summary, the full report — split into eight chapters — largely lays blame for the Jan. 6 attack at the feet of the 45th president.

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Jan. 6 committee's final meeting. J. Scott Applewhite / AP file

Witnesses, nearly all of them Republicans, testified that Trump and his inner circle had furiously worked to sow doubt about Joe Biden’s legitimate election victory; launched a multi-pronged campaign to pressure state officials, senior members of the Justice Department and then-Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn the election; directed a mob of thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol to disrupt lawmakers’ certification of the results of the election; and refused to call off his supporters as they brutally assaulted police officers and stormed the Capitol.

"Among the most shameful of this committee’s findings was that President Trump sat in the dining room off the Oval Office watching the violent riot at the Capitol on television. No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again," Cheney said during Monday's meeting. "He is unfit for any office."

The report marks the culmination of a sweeping congressional investigation that included 11 public hearings, more than 100 subpoenas, more than 1,200 witness interviews, and the collection of hundreds of thousands of text messages, emails and other documents.

The committee has already begun releasing dozens of transcripts from witnesses who invoked their 5th Amendment rights, including Trump associates Roger Stone, John Eastman, Michael Flynn and Jeffrey Clark.

On Thursday, the Jan. 6 panel released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who had testified that Trump was aware the mob was armed when he sent it to the Capitol and that Trump had tried to join his supporters there.

In the coming days, the committee also plans to release other transcripts from interviews and depositions, as well as video and other documents and records.

Because Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., created it as a "select" committee, the panel expires at the end of the year. Republicans, who will take control of the House in January, have no plans to renew it.

At her final news conference as speaker, Pelosi on Thursday praised Thompson, Cheney and the other Jan. 6 members for their "persistent, patriotic leadership."

"The 117th Congress began with a violent assault on our democracy, and now we hear its conclusions," the speaker said. "We have a vital roadmap ensuring justice will be done ... and that this won’t happen again."