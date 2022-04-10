Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, Cheney says

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has enough evidence to refer President Donald Trump for criminal charges, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday.

"It's definitely clear that what President Trump was doing. What a number of people around him were doing. That they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway," Cheney, the vice chair and one of two Republicans on the committee, said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked by host Jake Tapper if they had enough evidence to make a criminal referral for the former president. Cheney added that the panel has not made a decision on moving forward with the referral.

Her remarks came after the New York Times reported that the committee has concluded that they have enough evidence to make a criminal referral but its leaders were split over whether to do so.

"I think what we have seen is a massive and well organized and well planned effort that use multiple tools to try to overturn an election," Cheney said. The committee has "got a tremendous amount of testimony and documents that I think very, very clearly demonstrate the extent of the planning and the organization and the objective."

Cheney added, "The objective was absolutely to try to stop the kind of electoral votes, to try to interfere with that official proceeding. And it’s absolutely clear that they knew what they were doing was wrong."