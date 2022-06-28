Jan. 6 panel looks inside Trump White House with Cassidy Hutchinson testimony

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee expects to reach deep inside the Trump White House on Tuesday, as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies publicly about West Wing activities in the frenetic final weeks of the Trump presidency.

In recorded testimony from a prior deposition, played at a committee hearing last week, Hutchinson leveled bombshell allegations that several members of Congress sought pardons for themselves and colleagues following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Hutchinson's live appearance was shrouded in mystery: The hearing was announced Monday and her name was withheld by the panel, unlike prior hearings that would be announced a week before with a list of witnesses.

Committee members see her as a pivotal figure because of her proximity to Meadows, the former congressman and Trump gatekeeper who was in frequent communication with the then-president and his allies who worked to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. Lawmakers say Donald Trump acted illegally in that effort, which included a plan to certify fake electors and resulted in the storming of the Capitol.

As Meadows' executive assistant, Hutchinson had access to documents and conversations that could shed new light on the actions and motives of Trump White House officials, lawmakers and outside allies of the former president.

"I don’t know Cassidy Hutchinson, and I can’t speak to how things worked at the White House, but when Meadows was on the Hill he always insisted that she be in *every* meeting he had, no matter how small," Brendan Buck, a onetime House GOP leadership aide, wrote on Twitter. "It was odd then, and [doesn't] seem to be working out for him now."

Tuesday's hearing is the sixth in a series investigating Jan. 6 and Trump's role in it. Early last year, the House impeached Trump for inciting the riot, but the Senate, voting after he was already out of office, failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him.

In its previous hearings, the committee has focused on the physical violence at the Capitol, the advisers who told Trump he had lost the election, the threat posed to the safety of then-Vice President Mike Pence as rioters sought to stop him from presiding over the counting of electoral votes, the Trump team's plan to install fake electors and Trump's push to enlist the Department of Justice in that effort.

Hutchinson, who also worked on legislative affairs for Meadows's team and had previously served as a White House intern, attended Christopher Newport University.