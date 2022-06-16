Jan. 6 panel praises Mike Pence's refusal to overturn the 2020 election

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee turned its focus Wednesday to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into refusing to certify the 2020 election results.

As its third public hearing opened, the bipartisan panel began to argue that effort was the central component of an illegal conspiracy to keep Trump in power — one that put the republic, and Pence, in mortal danger.

Presiding over the certification of the electoral vote is one of the few official duties of the vice president, but Trump had embraced a fringe theory that Pence could unilaterally overturn the result.

"Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other Vice President has ever done: the former President wanted Pence to reject the votes and either declare Trump the winner or send the votes back to the states to be counted again," panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said before casting Pence, his longtime political adversary, in the role of democracy's champion.

"Mike Pence said no," Thompson continued. "He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong."

The committee aimed to show that Trump pushed the plan even though White House lawyers had told him it was against the law.

Committee aides say testimony from Pence advisers, including former Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Luttig and Pence counsel Greg Jacob, help shed new light on the “pressure campaign,” which Trump undertook both publicly and privately.

In a clip of prior testimony behind closed doors, Jacob, said that John Eastman, a lawyer promoting the plan, told Trump that it was not legal on Jan. 4.

As Pence prepared a public statement in the following days explaining why he would certify the electoral votes, Jacob testified, Pence focused on what he viewed as his duty to the Constitution and the American public.

"The vice president said, 'This may be the most important thing I ever say,'" Jacob said in recorded testimony.

Nonetheless, at a “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump repeatedly urged Pence to interfere with the electoral vote count and then told his supporters to march on the Capitol. Pence stood his ground, but the ballot-counting procedure was disrupted when Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

Inside the building, Pence narrowly avoided a confrontation with rioters, some of whom were calling for him to be hanged for disloyalty to Trump. Even when it was clear that Pence’s safety was at risk, Trump chided his vice president.

“He [Trump] knew that there was violence and he still tweeted the vice president didn’t have the courage to do what was necessary,” Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., a member of the committee who will take a prominent role in Wednesday’s hearing, told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

The hearing Wednesday is the third of the committee’s seven planned public sessions.