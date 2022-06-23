Jan. 6 hearing aims to show Trump pressured DOJ to undermine election

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee presented evidence Thursday that former President Donald Trump tried to enlist the Justice Department in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 election, according to panel officials.

"Donald Trump didn’t just want the Justice Department to investigate," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said. "He wanted the Justice Department to help legitimize his lies; to baselessly call the election corrupt; to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud; to send a letter to six state legislatures urging them to consider altering the election results."

That draft letter, co-written by Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark, served as the main exhibit in the opening phase of Thursday's hearing. Though it was never sent, it purported that Justice had found irregularities that could have affected the outcome of the election and asked officials to reconvene legislatures to appoint alternate slates of electors loyal to Trump.

"Had this letter been released on official Department of Justice letterhead, it would have falsely informed all Americans — including those who might be inclined to come to Washington on Jan. 6th — that President Trump’s election fraud allegations were likely very real," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel's vice chair, said.

Trump's interactions with Justice officials, including a tense Jan. 3, 2021, Oval Office meeting at which he mulled replacing the acting attorney general with Clark, represent one piece of an emerging historical record that committee members say proves he orchestrated an illegal multi-prong campaign to invalidate his defeat.

Presidents have long kept the Justice Department at arm's length, allowing the law enforcement agency to operate independently and avoid looking political. But throughout his time in office, Trump ignored those norms and sought to treat the agency as his own legal department.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the panel, was slated to lead the questioning of three witnesses Thursday: former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel.

The panel has already aired recorded testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said he told Trump in December 2020 that the election was not stolen. Barr, who had said in an interview with the Associated Press that Justice had uncovered no evidence of fraud, resigned before the year was out.

On Thursday, lawmakers planned to ask former Justice officials about Trump's push to have the agency declare that the election was flawed and subsequent efforts to reverse Barr's finding. In particular, according to one committee aide, the panel will focus on a Jan. 3 Oval Office meeting at which Trump threatened to replace Rosen with Clark.

Federal agents visited Clark's home Wednesday, according to a U.S. attorney's office spokesman. Russ Vought, a former Trump administration official and Clark's employer at the Center for Renewing America, said in a statement criticized the "raid" as being political.

The three witnesses are expected to testify that they threatened to quit if Trump appointed him to the top role at Justice.

In its four previous public hearings, the committee has presented evidence — through documents and witness testimony — about the physical attack on the Capitol, Trump's efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence and state officials to aid his effort to stop Joe Biden from taking office, and his team's scheme to replace official electors from seven states with slates of "fake electors."

"There are a lot of folks around the edge, particularly in the Republican Party and elsewhere, that didn’t know the complete story," Kinzinger told NBC News in an interview. "And now when they see the complete story, they’re really awestruck by it, and how close we got and how brazen this attempt was to change the election."