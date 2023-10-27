Maine Democrat calls his earlier opposition to an assault weapons ban a mistake after Lewiston shootings

In a reversal, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said he now supports a ban on assault-style rifles following shootings this week in his home state that left at least 18 people dead.

During a news conference Thursday, Golden discussed his previous stance on legislation largely backed by fellow Democrats that would prohibit assault weapons and said he was wrong to oppose those measures.

“I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime,” Golden said.

“The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure,” he added. “Which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine."