Jayapal and Manchin meet for first time as negotiations on spending bill ramp up

WASHINGTON — Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the House progressive caucus, met with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday for the first time since broader negotiations began on the Democrats' multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

The lawmakers, who have been on opposite sides of the reconciliation debate for several months, had a two-hour discussion on President Joe Biden's massive social spending package. Democrats plan to pass the package through a procedural measure known as reconciliation without Republican support.

However, the Democrats' effort to pass the legislation has also highlighted intraparty conflicts over the pricetag and its proposals. The two lawmakers laid out their priorities for the bill but did not get into a back-and-forth over how to resolve their differences, a source said.

Both offices declined to comment.

The meeting notably comes after reports that a sweeping climate measure, known as the Clean Energy Performance Program, is likely to be removed from the spending plan because of Manchin's opposition.

No final decision has been made, but the administration and progressive lawmakers have pushed for the $150 billion program to be in the social spending bill.

Manchin has also voiced concerns about the Democrats' infrastructure package, which progressives would like to see passed in tandem with the social spending plan. In late September, for instance, Jayapal marshaled roughly half of her 95-member caucus to oppose the infrastructure bill if it came to a vote, fearing that moderate Democrats would attempt to curtail the social spending bill once the infrastructure proposal passed.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate now have a self-imposed Oct. 31 deadline to pass both bills.

Both measures have the support of Democrats and remain likely to pass in some form. But the size of the social safety net bill is a sticking point among Democrats, with moderates pushing for a pared-down version, while progressives insist that the bill's price tag will boost an economy upended by the pandemic.

Manchin, who has said he is proceeding with caution on any additional spending, told reporters Monday that he was skeptical Congress could meet the Oct. 31 deadline.

“There’s an awful lot that’s going on. I don’t know how that would happen," he said.

However, White House officials are urging lawmakers to get a deal to get done quickly.

Biden spoke with Manchin by phone Monday afternoon, according to two people familiar with the conversation. It was among a number of meetings and calls Biden had on Monday to try to break the stalemate in Congress over his infrastructure and social spending bills, one of the sources said.