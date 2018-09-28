Jeff Flake confronted by sex assault survivor after announcing Kavanaugh support

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A woman who says she's a sexual assault survivor confronted Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona on Friday morning moments after he announced support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"Don't look away from me! Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land," the unidentified woman told Flake while he was in a Senate building elevator, which was captured on film.

Flake did not respond to the woman. He, at times, shifted his gaze away from the woman during the brief encounter. It is not clear what was said before or after the confrontation.

Flake was a key undecided Senator and explained his decision in a statement.

“While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well. I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” Flake said.

The decision signaled there would be a positive vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which agreed to hold its vote at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Flake's decision comes a day after an emotionally charged hearing in which Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and Kavanuagh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The committee voted 11-10 along partisan lines not to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford said was present when the attack took place in the 1980s. The committee vote prompted several Democrats to walk out of the hearing.

Ford testified on Thursday, in a hearing that lasted roughly nine hours, that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Her voice breaking at times, she described the alleged assault in often graphic terms, telling the committee that she was there testifying out of a sense of civic duty "not because I want to be. I am terrified."

Kavanaugh bluntly denied Ford's allegation in an angry, tearful opening statement. He blasted Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for replacing advise and consent "with search and destroy."