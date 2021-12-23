Jim Clyburn tests positive for Covid after seeing Biden last week

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, he said in a statement.

Clyburn, D-S.C., said he is asymptomatic. He said he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in September.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic," he said. "No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death."

Clyburn was with President Joe Biden on Friday when the president traveled to South Carolina to speak to graduates of South Carolina State University, the congressman's Alma Mater. Clyburn, who graduated in December 1961 before the school held winter graduation festivities, marched with the students to receive a diploma from Biden as well.

Clyburn said he received a negative Covid test last Thursday ahead of the visit with Biden. He tested again on Sunday as a precaution ahead of his granddaughter's wedding and the results were inconclusive, he said. Clyburn quarantined and tested again on Monday, the results of which came back on Wednesday.

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus," he said. "We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy."

Biden twice tested negative for Covid this week after he came into contact with a White House staff member last week who later tested positive for Covid-19. Biden was wearing a mask when he came in contact with the aide, two people familiar with the matter said.