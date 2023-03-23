House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday requested testimony from two former prosecutors, expanding Republicans’ investigation into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid the grand jury probe of former President Donald Trump.

Jordan sent letters Wednesday to former prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who were involved in a criminal investigation of Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

They abruptly resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year. At the time, The New York Times, citing two sources, reported that resignations came after Bragg began to back away from the probe into Trump and his company, and had paused grand jury testimony.

In his letters, Jordan requested that the former prosecutors testify in a transcribed interview “as soon as possible,” and turn over documents and information from Jan 2017 to the present.

“Last year, you resigned from the office over Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges, shaming Bragg in your resignation letter — which was subsequently leaked — into bringing charges,” Jordan wrote to Pomerantz. “Based on your unique role in this matter, and your subsequent public statements prejudicing the impartiality of any prosecution, we request your cooperation with our oversight of this politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

In his letter to Dunne, Jordan wrote that his resignation was over “Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges in 2022,” and that Bragg “is now attempting to ‘shoehorn’ the same case with identical facts into a new prosecution.”

Earlier this week, Jordan along with two other Republican committee chairs — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil — sent a letter to Bragg requesting that he testify before Congress “about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision” in any potential indictment of Trump in the prosecutor’s hush money probe.

“You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former president of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,” they wrote.

Their letter came ahead of a pending Manhattan grand jury decision in the case involving Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen. While the letter was not a subpoena, it marked the first investigatory action from the committees after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., vowed to scrutinize the people who have been investigating Trump.