Jim Jordan will back empowering interim speaker Patrick McHenry temporarily

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will back a plan to temporarily empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., until January, according to three sources.

Jordan, who lost two rounds of votes, will continue to run for speaker and try to shore up votes in the meantime, according to the three sources.

It is unclear, according to one source directly familiar, if Jordan will try for a third ballot on the speakership on Thursday. That is up in the air and will depend on how the morning's conference meeting goes.

The resolution to empower the speaker pro tem may also not have the votes, according to this source, so a lot is up in the air.

A senior Democratic source told NBC News that Democrats have been “chatting” with Republicans about the McHenry empowerment plan and that there is respect for David Joyce and his potential path forward.

Democrats will huddle with their conference later Thursday morning.