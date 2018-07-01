John Dean to warn Senate Kavanaugh confirmation would lead to 'most pro-presidential powers' Supreme Court

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — John Dean, White House counsel to President Richard Nixon and a key witness in the Watergate hearings, is expected to warn the Senate on Friday that if Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, the high court will do little to provide a check on presidential powers.

“If Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed, I submit we will have the most pro-presidential powers Supreme Court in the modern era,” Dean is expected to say to the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to prepared remarks.

Dean is among the witnesses called by Democrats on the committee to testify at the fourth and final day of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings this week. Dean served as Nixon’s White House counsel from 1970 to 1973 and became the first administration official to testify before Congress a few months later and claim that Nixon was directly involved in the Watergate cover-up.

In testimony to the Judiciary Committee on Friday, Dean is expected to say that it’s almost guaranteed that Kavanaugh “will not drift to the center or the left” and will be part of a court that will be a “weak check, at best, on presidential powers.”

“With Judge Kavanaugh on the court, we should anticipate a majority that will find it increasingly difficult to discover any presidential actions which they do not approve,” Dean is expected to say. “There is much to fear from an unchecked president who is inclined to abuse his powers. That is a fact I can attest to from personal experience.”

Dean, who also testified at the confirmation hearing for now-Chief Justice John Roberts in 2005, said that Kavanaugh has not been truly vetted, pointing to the large numbers of documents that are being withheld from the Senate and the public.

“It is doubtful his answers have resolved doubts,” Dean is expected to say about Kavanaugh’s testimony. “If these hearings do nothing else they should establish beyond a reasonable doubt, if possible, that another cloud regarding truthfulness of another justice does not cast doubt on the Court. This is the reason Judge Kavanaugh should want every document he has ever touched reviewed by the committee, unless he has some he wants hidden.”

Kavanaugh faced 13-hour days of questioning from the committee on Wednesday and again on Thursday. Many Democrats have expressed concern with his answers, particularly regarding his views on executive power.