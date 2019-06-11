Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing to ensure that a victims' compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.
Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, angrily called out lawmakers for failing to attend Tuesday's hearing on a bill that would ensure the fund can pay benefits for the next 70 years.
"Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity: Time! It's the one thing they're running out of," the former "Daily Show" host said.
"They responded (to the 9/11 attacks) in 5 seconds. They did their jobs, with courage, grace, tenacity, humility ... 18 years later, do yours!"
Pointing to rows of empty seats at a House Judiciary Committee hearing room, Stewart said "sick and dying" first responders and their families came to Washington for the hearing, only to face a nearly deserted dais.
"I can't help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for this entire process getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to — behind me is a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me a nearly empty Congress," he said.
The hearing, however, had not been slated to take place before the whole Judiciary Committee — it was being held before the subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The subcommittee has 14 members, compared with the full committee, which has 41 members.
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., appeared to respond to Stewart's remarks later in the hearing, according to the Hill.
"My subcommittee, every single member on my side, which is eight of us, have been here today," Cohen said. "All these empty chairs that's because it's for the full committee, not because it's disrespect or lack of attention to you."
Lawmakers said they support the bill and were monitoring the hearing amid other congressional business, the Associated Press reported.