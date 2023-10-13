As Republicans face turmoil, Jim Jordan re-enters speaker race after Scalise drops out

WASHINGTON — Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said on Friday that he is re-entering the race for House speaker, just a day after the GOP’s nominee, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, dropped his bid for the top job after failing to lock up enough support.

Jordan, a Donald Trump loyalist who burnished a reputation on the Hill as a conservative bomb-thrower, could still meet the same fate as Scalise. Because of the party's razor-thin majority, just five GOP detractors can block Jordan in a House floor vote, and a handful of moderate Republicans have already said they won't cast their vote for Jordan.

They include Reps. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Austin Scott, R-Ga., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Many Republicans are now looking to Jordan because he was the only challenger to Scalise, losing just two days ago in a narrow, internal 113-99 vote. Supporters point to his conservative credentials — he chaired both the Republican Study Committee and far-right House Freedom Caucus — and also the fact that he has aligned with the GOP leadership team more in recent years.

Following Scalise's decision to drop out, House Republicans regrouped and huddled behind closed doors on Friday, facing deep intraparty divisions and no apparent path to 217 votes, the magic number needed on the House floor to elect a new speaker.

The chain of events began with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster last week and led to Scalise's exit Thursday and has now intensified the bad blood within the party, which could make Republicans' task even harder. Some GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., have pledged to only vote for McCarthy on the House floor.

“We had a process and we had a nominee and people stabbed him in the back,” said Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas. “So that’s not something to be proud of.”