Justice Department issues subpoena over a House Democrat's use of federal funds for security

WASHINGTON — A subpoena recently issued to the House sergeant at arms pertains to a Democratic lawmaker and his or her use of federal funds for a security vendor, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The identity of the lawmaker was not immediately known.

The clerk publicly informed lawmakers of the subpoena request when the House opened its session Monday, but few details were provided.

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” House Reading Clerk Susan Cole said, reading a notification from House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland.