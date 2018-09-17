Kavanaugh says he's willing to talk to the Judiciary Committee to deny assault allegation

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh again denied Monday that he sexually assaulted a woman when the two were in high school, and said he was willing to testify publicly in response to the allegation.

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone," Kavanaugh said in a statement released by the White House. "Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.

"I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday morning that the committee should delay its scheduled Thursday vote on Kavanaugh's nomination, saying in an interview on ABC's "The View" that to push the process along at this point without a pause would be "an insult to the women of America."

"I think the allegations of Professor Ford are extremely credible," Schumer said. "She took a lie detector test. She talked [about] this to her therapist. They were having family counseling, in part because of what happened to her, five years ago and told all the details. Third, to come out and say something like this puts you and your family through incredible scrutiny. People throw brick bats at you and everything else. She didn’t do it on a whim. I don’t think she did it for political reasons, so she has a great deal of credibility."

Kavanaugh arrived at the White House just after 10 a.m. Monday morning, remaining there as of early afternoon.

The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, 51, the woman making the allegation, said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” that she’s willing to publicly testify about the experience.

Ford is “willing to do whatever it takes,” said attorney Debra Katz. Ford revealed her identity in a story published Sunday by The Washington Post.

Katz added that that her client believes Kavanaugh's actions were "attempted rape" and she's willing to testify publicly about it.

"She believes that if it were not for the severe intoxication of Brett Kavanaugh, she would have been raped," attorney Debra Katz said on "Today."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Thursday, but Democrats have called for its postponement pending an investigation into the allegations. Two Senate Republicans — Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee — also called for a pause on Sunday, saying that they’d like to hear from Ford.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a swing vote on Kavanaugh, said in a tweet Monday that both Ford and Kavanaugh should testify under oath before the JSenate udiciary Committee. Collins, who is not a member of that committee, spoke to Kavanaugh by phone on Friday about the allegations.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., one of several vulnerable red state Democrats up for re-election in November who have been considered potential votes for Kavanaugh, said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday that Ford's allegation is "serious" and should be "thoroughly investigated."

"Ford should be given an opportunity to testify before the Committee and she is willing to do so. Judge Kavanaugh has also expressed his willingness to discuss the issue with the Committee. It takes courage for any woman to speak up about sexual assault, and we need to respect Prof. Ford by listening to her and hearing her story," Heitkamp said.

GOP leaders have been aiming to have him confirmed as a Supreme Court justice before the court's new term begins in October. And they are crunched for time this week because the Jewish High Holy Day of Yom Kippur means the Senate will be out on Wednesday.

In a letter Monday morning to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, all 10 Democrats on the panel requested that he postpone Thursday’s scheduled committee on Kavanaugh’s nomination in light of the new allegations.

“All Senators, regardless of party, should insist the FBI perform its due diligence and fully investigate the allegations as part of its review of Judge Kavanaugh’s background,” they wrote. “Staff-level examination of these allegations should not go forward until the FBI’s career professionals with the requisite investigative expertise have completed their review. Once the FBI has completed its independent work, we hope that we can work together in a bipartisan manner to decide on next steps.”

Most Republicans have not weighed in since the story became public last week. On Sunday, Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley dismissed the "uncorroborated allegations" and gave no indication the chairman was considering changes to the timing of the scheduled vote.

Another spokesman for Grassley, George Hartmann, said Sunday evening that the senator is trying to set up follow-up phone calls with both Kavanaugh and Ford. Grassley has not yet announced any additional interviews.

Meanwhile, the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, which already has been airing ads in support of Kavanaugh, said Monday that it will announce a new $1.5 million TV ad blitz for both broadcast and cable, featuring a 35-year friend of Kavanaugh’s.

"We are not going to allow a last-minute smear campaign destroy a good and decent man who has an unblemished personal record," a Judicial Crisis Network spokesperson says.

Ford alleged in the Post’s story that Kavanaugh and another person drunkenly "corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers" in the suburbs of Maryland one summer in the early 1980s. "I thought he might inadvertently kill me," she said of Kavanaugh. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Schumer indicated Sunday that he would like to see the investigation conducted by the FBI. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member of the Judiciary panel, said last week that she had referred the information from Ford about Kavanaugh to the FBI.