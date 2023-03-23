Kevin McCarthy met Ashli Babbitt's mom ahead of GOP visit with Jan. 6 prisoners

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday met with the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the Jan. 6 rioter shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer, one month after McCarthy said he believed the officer "did his job" when he shot her as she jumped through a broken window while members of Congress fled.

NBC News first learned about McCarthy's meeting with Micki Witthoeft Thursday morning, and McCarthy confirmed that Witthoeft had requested they meet.

NBC News spoke with Witthoeft after the meeting, and she said it went well. She said they discussed McCarthy's prior comments on Babbitt's death but did not go into detail about what McCarthy said.

"I felt like it was a good meeting," Witthoeft said. "I thought Speaker McCarthy was delightful."

Former President Donald Trump previously criticized McCarthy for his comments about the officer who "shot and killed Great Patriot Ashli Babbitt." The Justice Department did not press charges against the officer, finding there was no evidence to contradict his belief that it was necessary to shoot Babbitt "in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber."

The officer, Michael Byrd, was exonerated in an internal Capitol Police investigation. His attorney said the lieutenant "saved lives and helped to end the violent insurrection."

“If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress,” Byrd said in an interview with Lester Holt in August 2021. “I know that day I saved countless lives. I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

Witthoeft holds a photo Babbitt outside the Capitol in 2022. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file

The meeting between Babbitt's mother and the Republican House speaker took place a day before several Republican members of Congress plan to visit the D.C. jail where a limited number of charged Capitol rioters who have been deemed a danger to the community or who have refused to obey conditions of release are being held.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and other Republican representatives have pressed for information on the "January 6 detainees" in the prison. All of the Jan. 6 defendants at the D.C. jail have had their cases individually assessed by a judge, and in many cases, an appeals court, which has determined that their pretrial detention is necessary. The group of individuals who had been held pretrial included rioters like Daniel Rodriguez, who drove a stun gun into the neck of former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, and Samuel Lazar, who is seen on video using a bullhorn to urge rioters to steal the guns of police officers.

An analysis on Just Security showed that the D.C. Department of Corrections is holding just 20 individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack out of roughly 1,000 people who have been arrested. Of those 20, nine have already been convicted or pleaded guilty.

There are just three defendants held at the D.C. facility who are not charged with physically assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6. One of them, William Chrestman, a member of the Proud Boys, is being held because a judge determined there this overwhelming evidence in support of the case against him and that he’s a flight risk.

Another is Jessica Watkins, who was convicted at the first Oath Keepers trial and admitted on the stand that she joined a push against law enforcement officers after invading the Capitol in military gear. Watkins called herself an "idiot" and apologized to the officers on the other side of the line who were protecting others from "my dumbass."

"In hindsight, I feel like I was gullible," Watkins said on the stand. "I got a steady diet of InfoWars and Alex Jones." She compared Jan. 6 to "Black Friday" with everyone trying to get in the doors at the same time.

Lastly, there's Eric Christie. As NBC News first reported in December, Christie got into an hours-long standoff with law enforcement when they came to execute his arrest. Images of Christie outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 show a hammer hanging from his belt, and the Justice Department said that he held onto a baseball that another rioter stole from Nancy Pelosi's office.

"BETTER COME IN HERE SHOOTING" Christie allegedly said to law enforcement when they came to try and arrest him. Once again, in that case, a judge determined that holding him until trial was necessary to ensure public safety.