What happens next if Kevin McCarthy is ousted as Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON — The House will vote Tuesday on Rep. Matt Gaetz's resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speaker's chair. If Gaetz's effort is successful, McCarthy would lose his hold of the gavel.

Follow along for live updates.

What happens next?

First, a temporary speaker would take over

If a majority of the House votes to adopt Gaetz’s resolution, the Office of the Speaker would be declared vacant. This would not immediately trigger a new speaker election, however, because of a succession list McCarthy, R-Calif., submitted to the House clerk in January. That list isn't public.

Since 2003, House rules have required the speaker to submit a list of names to the clerk of members to act in the case of his or her vacancy. According to Rule I, clause 8 of the House rules, the next person on that list “shall act as Speaker pro tempore until the election of a Speaker or a Speaker pro tempore.” So whoever is first on McCarthy's list would take over as speaker in an acting capacity.

This would be a different situation than in January, when the House started a new session and could not start any legislative business until a speaker was elected. Because it was the beginning of a new Congress, the House needed to elect a speaker in order to swear in members and pass the rules package. If McCarthy is ousted now, the new acting speaker pro tempore would take the gavel for the short term. An election for a permanent speaker could be delayed until the House was prepared to move forward.

The House would be in uncharted territory

If the motion to vacate is successful, it would be the first time in U.S. history that a speaker of the House has ever been voted out of office.