Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — In 2015, bomb-throwers in the House Freedom Caucus derailed Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker.

Seven years later, members of the ultraconservative, Trump-aligned group are once again causing major headaches for McCarthy as the California Republican makes another run for the top job.

NBC News has not yet projected which party will control the House, but an estimate modeling the outcome finds Republicans with a slightly better chance. Republicans would have a razor-thin majority should they win.

Even though no major news network has made the call, House Republicans have begun jockeying for leadership roles under the assumption that they will be able to seize power.

McCarthy has spent years trying to position himself to be the next Republican House speaker. The job holds tremendous power, including the ability to control legislation on the floor and influence the makeup of committees.

Some House Freedom Caucus members are outright opposed to McCarthy, while others are demanding concessions from him that would greatly water down his power as speaker.

Because the majority could be so thin, McCarthy will need the support of nearly every Republican. That has given the Freedom Caucus enormous leverage.

So far, no one has stepped forward to challenge McCarthy. He shouldn't have a problem winning a simple majority of Republicans at a closed-door meeting of his members on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed McCarthy for speaker, as have other potential rivals and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a Freedom Caucus leader.

But a small handful of Republicans could keep McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel during the public vote on Jan. 3, the first day of the new Congress. He needs 218 Republican votes on the House floor — Democrats won't help — meaning it’s possible fewer than a dozen conservatives could derail McCarthy’s chances and throw the process into certain chaos.

"No one currently has 218" votes, said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, as he emerged from a private Freedom Caucus meeting near the Capitol where members were discussing their strategy. Roy previously told NBC News he has not decided who he is backing for speaker.

Rep. Chip Roy, joined by fellow Freedom Caucus members, speaks at a news conference in Washington in 2021. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file

“I have personally stated that Kevin McCarthy has not done anything to earn my vote,” added another Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.

“There’s many times where we have come to … the minority leader over the last two years and asked him to fight on various opportunities and various issues and I have not seen the demonstrated fight that we’re looking for, for those who would aspire to lead us,” Good continued. “And so I expect there would be a challenge to him as a speaker candidate.”

Russ Vought, an influential conservative activist who went on to serve as Trump’s White House budget director, also warned against a McCarthy speakership in a statement Thursday.

“Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is in deep trouble. Members will have to go home and explain to constituents why they are voting for a leader who is not committed to waging war against a woke and weaponized government,” said Vought, now president of the conservative Center for Renewing America. “We need a wartime leader who eats confrontation with his adversaries for breakfast and is committed to an America First agenda.

“Saving the country requires nothing less.”

At the same time, McCarthy has locked up support from some other Freedom Caucus members, suggesting the group is divided over who should lead Republicans in the 118th Congress.

“I’ve known him for 12 years and he’s always been open and available, and I think he’ll do a good job,” Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., a McCarthy backer, said in a phone interview.

Some Freedom Caucus lawmakers huddled Thursday at the headquarters of the Conservative Partnership Institute, a nonprofit aligned with Trump. They will meet again on Friday ahead of Monday’s forum for leadership candidates and Tuesday’s planned GOP leadership elections, though some lawmakers are urging McCarthy to delay those internal elections until after Thanksgiving.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said Thursday's gathering to discuss McCarthy was about "saving their republic."

Emerging from his office in the Capitol on Wednesday night, McCarthy said that he was sure Republicans would capture the majority and that he had the votes to become speaker.