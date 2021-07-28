Key Republican senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Republican senators involved in negotiations over a bipartisan infrastructure spending bill announced on Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day.

"We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told reporters after the five GOP negotiators met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Portman said Democrats accepted their latest offer to resolve the issue of highway and transit funding, which was one of the last major obstacles.

"This bill is paid for," Portman said.

The Senate could begin to the multi-step process to approve the bill later in the evening, he said, adding that they "expect to have the language completed by then."

It will require 60 votes to move forward, meaning at least 10 Republican senators must back the legislation.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she was "delighted that we've been able to come together as a bipartisan group."

She said she has been working with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to finalize the broadband policies.

"There is $65 billion in broadband deployment and affordability programs. Our goal is to ensure that there is far greater access to high-speed internet services," Collins said.

Before the Republican senators spoke, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer notified senators that the chamber could hold a procedural vote "as early as tonight."

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., appeared to take a dig at former President Donald Trump's recent statement calling on Republicans to reject the deal.

“I am amazed that there’s some who oppose this just because they think that if you ever get anything done, somehow it's a sign of weakness," Cassidy told reporters. "I have no clue what they mean. My state has been impacted more than any other state by flooding and natural disasters these past two years."

The other two Republicans in the negotiating group were Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, and Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah.