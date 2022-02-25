Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., interviewed by Jan. 6 committee

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack interviewed Kimberly Guilfoyle on Friday, according to two sources familiar with panel proceedings, one of the closest associates of the Trump family to appear before the panel for closed-door testimony.

Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump. She spoke on Jan. 6 at the rally held by Trump near the White House. After the rally, a mob of Trump supporters blocks away attacked the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Guilfoyle, a Republican operative and former Fox News personality, worked for Trump's re-election campaign.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, is in talks with the committee to voluntarily participate in an interview.

The committee had previously subpoenaed phone records related to Guilfoyle.

The committee declined to comment when asked about Guilfoyle's testimony. A representative for Guilfoyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of the committee's depositions have been done virtually, meaning Guilfoyle might not have been required to travel to Washington in order to give testimony.