Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin introduced legislation on Monday aimed at outlawing prechecked recurring political donation boxes after a number of former President Donald Trump's supporters complained they'd been duped into contributing more than they'd intended to.

The legislation by Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Durbin, D-Ill., comes just weeks after the bipartisan Federal Election Commission unanimously recommended that campaigns be barred from automatically opting donors into recurring contributions through prechecked boxes in solicitations.

The 6-0 FEC vote came on the heels of a New York Times investigation last month that showed the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee used the tactic on small donors to collect big bucks in the final months of the campaign, with numerous supporters with thought they'd made one-time donations getting charged for several.

After thousands of complaints, the campaign and the RNC wound up issuing more than 530,000 refunds worth $64.3 million to online donors in the final months of 2020, the investigation found. In all, they wound up refunding over $122 million, according to the Times.

“In a bipartisan recommendation, the Federal Election Commission urged Congress to take action to stop donation practices — egregiously employed by the Trump campaign — that tricked contributors into recurring payments," Durbin said. He said their legislation will "prevent future campaigns of any political party from engaging in these deceptive practices by banning the use of convoluted, pre-checked boxes to trigger recurring contributions."

Klobuchar, who's chair of the Senate Rules Committee, which has oversight of campaign finance law, said, "it’s clear we should take action to ban this practice and ensure contributors are fully informed. This legislation will do just that.”

The bill would creates a new opt-in requirement for contributors to affirmatively consent to recurring charges, and would also require political committees or campaigns to inform donors about how to cancel recurring contributions. Five other Democratic senators are co-sponsoring the bill, but so far no Republicans.

Trump defended the fundraising tactic in a statement he issued after the Times report, and maintained everything was on the up and up.

“Our fundraising efforts, working together with the Republican party, were all done legally, and all with the goal of ensuring that my Administration could continue to Make America Great Again," Trump said. “In fact, many people were so enthusiastic that they gave over and over, and in certain cases where they would give too much, we would promptly refund their contributions.”