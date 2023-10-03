Laphonza Butler is set to be sworn into the Senate, filling Dianne Feinstein's seat

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — Laphonza Butler is set to be sworn into the Senate on Tuesday to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who died last week at the age of 90.

She will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been a longtime ally and adviser.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved quickly to select Butler, who was the president of EMILY’s List, on Sunday. She is the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate, as well as the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the chamber.

She will also be the third Black woman to serve as a senator, behind Harris and Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, D-Ill., in the 1990s.

Butler had led EMILY’s List, a group focused on electing Democratic women who support abortion rights, since 2021, when she became the first Black woman to lead the organization.

"I am honored to accept Gov. Newsom’s nomination to be a U.S. Senator for a state I have long called home,” Butler said in a statement Monday. “I am humbled by the Governor’s trust. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s leadership and legacy are immeasurable. I will do my best to honor her by devoting my time and energy to serving the people of California and the people of this great nation."

Butler resides in Maryland, but a spokesman, Matthew Wing, told NBC News Monday that she had re-registered to vote in California.

With her swearing-in, the Democrats again have a 51-49 majority; it puts them in a position to fill Feinstein’s seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is currently is deadlocked.

Feinstein had said she would not run for re-election in 2024, and major contenders in the race are Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Before Feinstein’s death, Newsom had told NBC News that he planned to make an “interim“ appointment if he needed to fill her seat, because he didn't want to tip the scales toward any of the current candidates.

He made clear, however, that there were no restrictions put on Butler’s appointment and she was free to run for the Senate if she wanted. Butler will serve out the remainder of Feinstein's term, which ends in early 2025. She has not yet indicated whether she plans to run for the Senate seat.

Butler will serve alongside Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla in the Senate, representing California.