Las Vegas man charged after making antisemitic threats to Nevada senator

A Nevada man has been charged after allegedly leaving a series of antisemitic, profanity-laced voicemails at the office of a senator in his home state.

John Anthony Miller of Las Vegas was arrested Thursday and appeared in federal court a day later in connection with the one count of threatening a federal official, the Justice Department said in a news release.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 13, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah.

A screenshot of a video taken of John Anthony Miller on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 18. USDC District of Nevada

According to court documents, Miller, 43, left a series of threatening and antisemitic voicemails at a Nevada senator's office earlier this month, that referred to Israel, Palestinians and the West Bank.

According to court documents, one voicemail tied to Miller’s phone number referred to finishing “what Hitler started.”

An FBI agent said in court documents that he had also reviewed another voicemail left at the senator’s office last week from an unidentified number that matched the voice and speech pattern of Miller. In that message, the caller threatened the senator's family, too.

Miller also appeared at a local courthouse in Las Vegas and suggested that he was going to see the lawmaker, when he was denied entry to the courthouse, he began yelling profanities.

A public defender listed for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

While the documents do not name the senator directly, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada is the sole Jewish U.S. senator serving in the state. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Rosen has been a prominent voice in the Senate calling for support for Israel amid its brutal war with Hamas.

After traveling to Israel earlier this month, she urged the Senate to approve supplemental defense funding to the country and to quickly confirm Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Rosen also pressed the Defense Department to transfer various unused military assets to Israel.

The messages come weeks after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 left 1,400 people dead. Ensuing protests called for the state of Israel's annihilation or for genocide against the Jewish people.

More than 8,000 people, including women and children, have died in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. climbed 388% in the wake of the terrorist attacks earlier this month, compared to the same period last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a group focused on fighting antisemitism and extremism.

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled new actions to thwart a rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses.

Those actions follow the Biden administration's announcement in May about a national strategy to battle antisemitism that included dozens of new federal actions to strengthen awareness about antisemitism and protect Jewish communities.