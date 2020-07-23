Late Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at Capitol next week

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The late Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week, the top leaders of both parties announced Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a joint news release that the Civil Rights icon, who was known as the "conscience of Congress," will have an invitation-only arrival ceremony on Monday followed by a public viewing at the top of the east front steps of the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday.

There will also be a procession through Washington, where members of the public can pay their respects.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks will be required to enter the line and social distancing will also be enforced.

Lewis' family is also requesting that members of the public do not travel from across the country to Washington. Instead, virtual tributes may be posted online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity, the release said.

Pelosi told MSNBC's "The ReidOut" that the Lewis family will provide additional funeral arrangements late Thursday beyond lying in state.

Lewis died last Friday at age 80 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Lewis dedicated his life to the fight for justice and equality. First, as a leader in the Civil Rights movement in his 20s and then by serving Georgia in Congress for more than 30 years. He was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington.