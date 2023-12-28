Rep. Lauren Boebert to switch congressional districts and run in safer GOP territory next year

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., announced Wednesday that she'll be seeking the GOP nomination next year in a neighboring congressional district that's solidly Republican, instead of her district where she eked out a win during the 2022 midterms.

Boebert said she would be running in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, where fellow Republican Rep. Ken Buck previously announced he would not seek re-election. Last year, Boebert won a second term representing the 3rd Congressional District after beating her Democratic opponent by less than 600 votes.

"It's the right move for me personally, and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement," Boebert said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

Boebert's new district, which she said she would move to next year, is ranked as "solidly Republican" by the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. Her current district was labeled a "toss up" by the nonpartisan group before she announced her candidacy for the seat being vacated by Buck, a vocal critic of the “MAGA” wing of the party.

Six other Republicans have already entered the primary race in Buck's district. The 4th Congressional District covers the largely rural eastern side of the state, east of Denver.

Boebert had been on track for a likely rematch against former Aspen City Council Member Adam Frisch in a district that's become a target for Democratic spending in the 2024 election cycle. Frisch has raised an impressive amount since announcing he would be running again for the seat.

“We have one of the greatest name ID, fundraising, and district-wide relationship advantages for any challenger in the country," Frisch said in a statement Wednesday night. "From Day 1 of this race, I have been squarely focused on defending rural Colorado’s way of life, and offering common sense solutions to the problems facing the families of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. My focus will remain the same, and I look forward to bringing these issues with me to Congress in 2024.”

In her video, Boebert also referenced some of the personal challenges she has faced over the past year, saying, "I've made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them." Boebert was escorted out of a performance of "Beetlejuice" this year for "vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance." On Wednesday, she called the incident "humbling and challenging."