Lauren Boebert was escorted out of 'Beetlejuice' show in Denver for allegedly 'causing a disturbance'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was escorted out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical in Denver on Sunday night for alleged disruptive behavior during the performance.

Two patrons were asked to leave the Buell Theatre in Denver during the performance, officials with Denver Arts & Venues wrote in an incident report obtained by the local NBC affiliate, which doesn't refer to Boebert or her companion by name. According to the report, the patrons were warned during intermission about behavior that allegedly involved “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance” and prompted three complaints from other attendees.

While Boebert and her companion aren't identified in the report, her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, confirmed the incident in a statement provided to NBC News.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice, which the Denver Post itself described as ‘zany’, ‘outrageous’, and a ‘lusty riot,’” Sexton wrote in a statement.

He said the congresswoman “appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”

Boebert, Sexton said, “strongly encourages” everyone to see the play and its “fantastic cast, tremendous visuals and plenty of loud laughs,” adding “with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”

The congresswoman, who is running for a third term next year, also alluded to the incident in a Tuesday night post to X, formerly known as Twitter, which included a link to buy tickets to “Beetlejuice” performances at the Denver theatre.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭” she wrote.

She added: “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅”

The Denver Post first reported on the incident. Asked for comment, Boebert’s congressional office deferred to the congresswoman's campaign. The city of Denver did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The report said the two patrons were “argumentative,” and a complaint about five minutes into the second act said they were being “loud” and were recording the performance, according to the NBC affiliate. Patrons are barred from taking pictures or recording during shows.

According to the report, the two patrons refused to leave when asked to do so. They were told that they would be trespassing if they did not leave the venue.

“I told them I would (sic) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” the report said, according to the affiliate.

The report said the two ultimately left the theater on their own. Surveillance video from the city of Denver, obtained by the local NBC affiliate, shows them being escorted out of the theatre during the “Beetlejuice” performance.