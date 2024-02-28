Lauren Boebert's son arrested on charges of vehicle trespass and property thefts

The 18-year-old son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested Tuesday after a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in Rifle, Colorado, according to police.

Tyler Jay Boebert faces felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents, conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses, the Rifle Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the post said. “All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office listed Tyler Boebert as an inmate in the county jail with no bond amount or release date set.

Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The arrest of the Colorado Republican's son follows troubles she has faced in the past year with her ex-husband. She filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, the father of Tyler and their three other sons, last year. She was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband this month after she alleged he threatened to harm her and entered the family’s home without permission. Her husband told the Associated Press that he said entered the home to clean it up in preparation for the arrival of Boebert's grandmother and accused her of using the restraining order to “justify” her move to a new congressional district.

Boebert switched to a neighboring congressional district that is solidly Republican in December, avoiding a tough re-election bid in the district she narrowly won against her Democratic challenger in 2022.

Boebert cited family troubles as one of the reasons behind her decision to move from the Colorado town of Silt to Windsor in her new district, saying the move would give her a "fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family."