Lawmaker anger builds after White House aide mocks 'dying' McCain

The White House hasn’t denied Sadler’s remarks and multiple spokespeople have not responded to questions from NBC News about Sadler's future in the administration.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, questioned Friday why Sadler still has a job.

“I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in that that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job,” she said on ABC’s “The View.” “My father’s legacy is going to be talked about for hundreds and hundreds of years. These people are nothing-burgers. Nobody’s going to remember you.”

Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, tweeted at Sadler Thursday evening: “May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Friday on Twitter, “Our nation should be grateful for the exemplary service and sacrifice of [McCain], and treat this war hero and his family with the civility and respect they deserve.”

In another tweet, Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., called Sadler’s comments “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“It’s a sad day in this country when White House officials are mocking a man who was tortured as a prisoner of war,” Jones said. “He’s more than earned the right to speak out on these matters. A public apology should be issued immediately.”