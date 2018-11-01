Lawmaker anger builds after White House aide mocks 'dying' McCain

The White House hasn't denied her comment and multiple spokespeople have not responded to questions from NBC News about Sadler's future in the administration.

At the White House press briefing Friday afternoon, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined multiple times to comment on Sadler's remark, and confirmed that Sadler still has a job at the White House.

"I'm not going to validate a leak" by commenting on it, said Sanders. She added that "we have respect for all Americans" without mentioning McCain by name.

Earlier Friday, McCain's daughter Meghan wondered publicly why Sadler still had a job.

"I don't understand what kind of environment you're working in that that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job," she said Friday on ABC's "The View." "My father's legacy is going to be talked about for hundreds and hundreds of years. These people are nothing-burgers. Nobody’s going to remember you."

Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, tweeted at Sadler on Thursday evening: "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the presidential ticket that beat McCain in 2008, said Friday that the Arizona senator is a "genuine hero" whose "sacrifices for his country are immeasurable." Biden, who served in the Senate with McCain, lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

"People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration. It happened yesterday," Biden said in a statement. “Given this White House's trail of disrespect toward John and others, this staffer is not the exception to the rule; she is the epitome of it."