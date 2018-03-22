Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan agreement over a $1.3 trillion spending package was reached Wednesday after a days-long impasse over issues involving border security, an infrastructure project and gun-related provisions. The deal would keep the government funded through September and prevent a government shutdown — if it’s passed and signed into law by the Friday night deadline.
The measure’s release came hours after congressional leaders met in the morning to discuss a few remaining details. House lawmakers were originally aiming for a Thursday floor vote, but that may be pushed back by a day. Funding expires just before midnight Friday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that "Democrats feel very good" about the bill, pointing to provisions including funding to fight the opioid epidemic and provide student loan and child care relief.
Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., praised the compromise in a statement, saying that "no bill of this size is perfect." “House appropriators have ensured that increases in non-defense spending are directed at securing the homeland, protecting our schools, and rebuilding American infrastructure," he said.
Several hours before the bill's release, Ryan was seen leaving the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump about the measure. In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had spoken with Trump about "shared priorities secured" in the current version of the spending bill, including funding for construction of a border wall — which would receive a fraction of the amount sought by the administration.
Other attendees included Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, according to a senior White House official.
Trump is "supportive of the bill," Ryan spokesman Doug Andres added. "They had a good conversation about the wins delivered for the president."
Congress has until midnight Friday to pass the spending package ahead of a two-week recess for Easter and Passover.
The bill includes a compromise on one of the president's top priorities: a new border wall. Instead of allocating all of the wall funds Trump had sought, it was slated to provide roughly $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a GOP source familiar with negotiations. A Democratic source said that the amount only included $641 million for 33 miles of new border fencing, not a concrete wall.
In recent days, the White House had requested $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall over three years in exchange for a 2.5-year extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which President Barack Obama created in 2012 to defer deportations for people who came to the U.S. illegally as children. Democrats rejected that offer.
According to the GOP source, this deal was not slated to address DACA, which the Trump administration had announced last September would end, tasking Congress with coming up with a legislative solution.
Sources had said the measure would provide a backdoor for construction to begin on the Gateway Project, a new rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey, by making some of the federal funding supporters wanted available through money appropriated for Amtrak and other accounts. As much as $541 million in funding would be available for the project this year, with an extra $2.9 billion in grants also being made available, the Democratic source said.
Trump had quietly threatened to veto the bill if it contained funding for Gateway, but Republican lawmakers who represent districts in the region had lobbied him to support the effort. The Democratic source said that the Department of Transportation will have “a limited ability to withhold the funding” despite Trump’s opposition to the project, and that the bill includes language that requires the transportation secretary to sign off on grants in compliance with requirements in current law. At the same time, this portion of the bill can be viewed as a compromise because it doesn’t make as much available for the project as originally requested.
The deal would not cut funding for Planned Parenthood and there are no provisions that defund so-called sanctuary cities, said the Democratic source, who added that the bill also provides for more than $300 million above the Trump administration's request for the FBI’s efforts to fight Russian cyberattacks in 2018. The bill also offers a $2.8 billion increase to help battle the opioid epidemic.
Three sources told NBC News that Fix NICS, a bipartisan Senate bill that aims to improve state compliance with the national background check system for firearm purchases, would be wrapped into the spending package. The measure was also scheduled to include language to clarify that nothing in the bill precludes gun violence research, which has been effectively banned by Congress at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for more than 20 years.
A major funding increase for school safety was wrapped into the bill as well. Two Republican sources said Tuesday that the bill would provide more than $2 billion for school safety, far more than the $50 million the House passed in the STOP School Violence Act and more than the $100 million in the Senate version of a similar bill. Democrats had argued that the $2 billion figure is Republican spin because that total includes money for programs that already exist. The bill does not provide money for arming teachers.
Republicans won’t be able to pass the measure without some Democratic votes, at least in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to end debate and advance the bill. Republicans currently have 51 senators, while Democrats have 49.