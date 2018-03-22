Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday night that "Democrats feel very good" about the bill, pointing to provisions including funding to fight the opioid epidemic and provide student loan and child care relief.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., praised the compromise in a statement, saying that "no bill of this size is perfect." “House appropriators have ensured that increases in non-defense spending are directed at securing the homeland, protecting our schools, and rebuilding American infrastructure," he said.

Several hours before the bill's release, Ryan was seen leaving the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump about the measure. In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had spoken with Trump about "shared priorities secured" in the current version of the spending bill, including funding for construction of a border wall — which would receive a fraction of the amount sought by the administration.

Other attendees included Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, according to a senior White House official.

Trump is "supportive of the bill," Ryan spokesman Doug Andres added. "They had a good conversation about the wins delivered for the president."

Congress has until midnight Friday to pass the spending package ahead of a two-week recess for Easter and Passover.

The bill includes a compromise on one of the president's top priorities: a new border wall. Instead of allocating all of the wall funds Trump had sought, it was slated to provide roughly $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology along the U.S.-Mexico border. The amount only included $641 million for 33 miles of new border fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, not a concrete wall.

In recent days, the White House had requested $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall over three years in exchange for a 2.5-year extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which President Barack Obama created in 2012 to defer deportations for people who came to the U.S. illegally as children. Democrats rejected that offer.

This deal does not address DACA, which the Trump administration had announced last September would end, tasking Congress with coming up with a legislative solution.