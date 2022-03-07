Lawmakers strike bipartisan deal on legislation to ban Russian energy imports

WASHINGTON — The leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee announced Monday that they had struck a bipartisan deal to pass legislation that would ban the import of energy products from Russia.

Whether President Joe Biden, who has not committed to a ban on Russian oil, would sign the legislation remains unknown.

The agreement also calls for a suspension in normal trade relations with Russia and its ally Belarus. The bipartisan legislation would provide the president with authority to further increase tariffs on products from those two countries and would require the U.S. trade representative to seek the suspension of Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization.

"Taking these actions will send a clear message to Putin that his war is unacceptable and the United States stands firmly with our NATO allies," the four lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The lawmakers include Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and top Republican Kevin Brady, R-Texas, as well as Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and top Republican Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.

"While Congress needs to do more, as the congressional leaders with jurisdiction over our nation’s trade policy, we are committed to using the tools at our disposal to stop Russia’s unconscionable and unjust war on Ukraine and to hold Belarus accountable for its involvement," they said.

The congressional deal comes as Biden has been facing increasing pressure by lawmakers — including from members of his own party — to ban Russian oil imports as it ramps up its attacks on Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that the U.S. is discussing with its European partners the prospect of banning Russian oil.