More than 14 hours after it began, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory early Thursday morning after a day of rioting and bloodshed by violent Trump supporters at the Capitol that left a woman dead and multiple police officers hospitalized.
President Donald Trump early on Thursday committed to "an orderly transition" of power soon after Congress voted on and dispensed with objections to the counting of the electoral votes of several battleground states.
In a statement released by the White House, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election, which came after Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours Wednesday for continuing to push conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.
Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Read the highlights:
— What happened after Trump told supporters to swarm the Capitol.
— Law enforcement officials across U.S. shocked by police failure to stop rioters.
— Trump loyalists push evidence-free claims that antifa activists fueled mob.
— How an ordinary Congress vote devolved into disarray.
Live Blog
Nearly 100 lawmakers call for Trump's removal through impeachment or 25th Amendment
Nearly 100 Democratic members of Congress have backed calls for or Trump's removal from office in the next several days either through the impeachment process, the 25th Amendment or another way after the violence that rocked the Capitol on Wednesday.
The calls come as multiple sources familiar with the matter said there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff-level officials within the Trump administration.
Trump spent Wednesday inciting and praising a mob that stormed the Capitol, so much so that he has been locked out of Twitter and Facebook for at least 12 hours.