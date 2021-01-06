Multiple officials in Trump administration resign overnight

More than 14 hours after it began, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory early Thursday morning after a day of rioting and bloodshed by violent Trump supporters at the Capitol that left a woman dead and multiple police officers hospitalized.

President Donald Trump early on Thursday committed to "an orderly transition" of power soon after Congress voted on and dispensed with objections to the counting of the electoral votes of several battleground states.

In a statement released by the White House, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election, which came after Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours Wednesday for continuing to push conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.

Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.

Read the highlights:

— What happened after Trump told supporters to swarm the Capitol.

— Law enforcement officials across U.S. shocked by police failure to stop rioters.

— Trump loyalists push evidence-free claims that antifa activists fueled mob.

— How an ordinary Congress vote devolved into disarray.