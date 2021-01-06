SEE NEW POSTS

'I can't stay': Mick Mulvaney resigns as Trump's envoy to Northern Ireland President Donald Trump's former acting chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said he has resigned from his post after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. "I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I would be resigning from that. I just can't do it. I can't stay," Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC. "It's a nothing thing, it doesn't affect the outcome, it doesn't affect the transition, but it's what I've got, and it's a position I really enjoy doing, but you can't do it," he added. Mulvaney said he has spoken with other friends in the administration and expected others to leave in the next day or two. Read the story.







GOP Rep. Miller invokes Hitler Tuesday at Capitol, stands by comments Newly elected Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., drew condemnation from fellow Republicans and others after saying Adolf Hitler "was right on one thing" during remarks at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. "If we win a few elections, we're still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children," Miller said. "This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'" Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation's Capitol saying "Hitler was right." @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot 👀 McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021 The state's GOP chairman, Tim Schneider, reacted by calling Miller's remark "wrong and disgusting" and urged her to apologize, according to NBC's Chicago affiliate WMAQ. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Miller's remarks were "unfathomable and disgusting," according to WMAQ. "Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics." Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, meanwhile, tweeted, "I outright condemn this garbage." Miller responded to criticism with a tweeted statement characterizing her remarks as "a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people." Congresswoman Miller's statement was a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021







ANALYSIS: A shadow over democracy, the White House and the Republican Party President Donald Trump's supporters climb on walls at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Stephanie Keith / Reuters WASHINGTON — Before Wednesday, there was no precedent for a president's inciting citizens to storm the Capitol. And it had been more than 150 years, dating to the Civil War, since a large group of lawmakers gave comfort to an insurrection. But all that changed after President Donald Trump invited his die-hards to Washington, filled their heads with lies — that he had been cheated out of the election and that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the result unilaterally — and pointed a mob of them in the direction of Congress. What ensued was one of the ugliest days for democracy in memory. Read the full article







Inside the Trump riots: How an ordinary Congress vote devolved into disarray Supporters of President Donald Trump protest inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images The sound started softly, cheers and chants from supporters of President Donald Trump that could be heard from inside the U.S. Capitol, not unusual when large-scale protests are staged on the grounds. But the noise continued to grow louder, and the chants of protesters outside turned into the shouts of a mob inside, the soundtrack to the most troubling day I've witnessed on Capitol Hill. Read the story.







Nearly 100 lawmakers call for Trump's removal through impeachment or 25th Amendment Nearly 100 Democratic members of Congress have backed calls for or Trump's removal from office in the next several days either through the impeachment process, the 25th Amendment or another way after the violence that rocked the Capitol on Wednesday. The calls come as multiple sources familiar with the matter said there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff-level officials within the Trump administration. Trump spent Wednesday inciting and praising a mob that stormed the Capitol, so much so that he has been locked out of Twitter and Facebook for at least 12 hours. After Capitol riot, some talk of removing Trump from office Jan. 7, 2021 03:50






