Can the 25th Amendment be used to hold Pres. Trump accountable?

SEE NEW POSTS

Michigan Capitol reopens after police investigate bomb threat The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing was temporarily closed Thursday morning for more than two hours while police said they were investigating a bomb threat. A male caller made the threat at around 6:40 a.m., prompting Michigan State Police and its bomb squad to secure the scene, law enforcement said. By 9 a.m., officers determined the scene was safe and reopened the building to lawmakers and staff. The Capitol was already closed to the public because no legislative sessions were scheduled for the day. A Michigan State Police spokesman said the threat remains under investigation and "every effort will be made to identify the person who made this threat and prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow." Share this -







D.C. National Guard will be around through Biden's inauguration The National Guard in Washington will be placed on a 30-day mobilization, ensuring they will be on the ground through the presidential inauguration and beyond, according to two defense officials. The troops will remain unarmed for the time being and wearing riot gear. One defense official said that there will be about 200 of the troops on the streets this morning and that number may increase throughout the day. Those troops will be at traffic control check points and providing support to Capitol police, including helping them to reinforce the perimeter around the building. Share this -







'I can’t stay': Mick Mulvaney resigns as Trump's envoy to Northern Ireland President Donald Trump’s former acting chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said he has resigned from his post after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. “I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I would be resigning from that. I just can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC. “It’s a nothing thing, it doesn’t affect the outcome, it doesn’t affect the transition, but it’s what I’ve got, and it’s a position I really enjoy doing, but you can’t do it,” he added. Mulvaney said he has spoken with other friends in the administration and expected others to leave in the next day or two. Read the story. Share this -







GOP Rep. Miller invokes Hitler Tuesday at Capitol, stands by comments Newly elected Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., drew condemnation from fellow Republicans and others after saying Adolf Hitler "was right on one thing" during remarks at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. "If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children," Miller said. "This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot 👀 McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021 The state's GOP chairman, Tim Schneider, reacted by calling Miller's remark "wrong and disgusting" and urged her to apologize, according to NBC's Chicago affiliate WMAQ. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Miller's remarks were "unfathomable and disgusting," according to WMAQ. "Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics." Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, meanwhile, tweeted, "I outright condemn this garbage." Miller responded to criticism with a tweeted statement characterizing her remarks as "a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people." Congresswoman Miller's statement was a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021 Share this -





