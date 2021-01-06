SEE NEW POSTS

After violence at the Capitol, Trump to award Medal of Freedom to three golfers A day after riots on Capitol Hill that were egged on by Trump, the president is spending Thursday holding an event to award the Medal of Freedom to three golfers. A White House official said the award is being given to Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956. The White House schedule for Trump released late Wednesday only said, "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings."







Acting DHS chief Chad Wolf calls on Trump to condemn violence at the Capitol Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday identified Trump's supporters as the ones perpetrating the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday and called on the president to condemn it. "What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening. While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the president using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Wolf said in a statement. Wolf, who's currently on a weeklong trip to the Middle East, said, "Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations." He continued, "I will remain in my position until the end of the administration to ensure the department's focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden's DHS team."







Michigan Capitol reopens after police investigate bomb threat The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing was temporarily closed Thursday morning for more than two hours while police said they were investigating a bomb threat. A male caller made the threat at around 6:40 a.m., prompting Michigan State Police and its bomb squad to secure the scene, law enforcement said. By 9 a.m., officers determined the scene was safe and reopened the building to lawmakers and staff. The Capitol was already closed to the public because no legislative sessions were scheduled for the day. A Michigan State Police spokesman said the threat remains under investigation and "every effort will be made to identify the person who made this threat and prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow."







D.C. National Guard will be around through Biden's inauguration The National Guard in Washington will be placed on a 30-day mobilization, ensuring they will be on the ground through the presidential inauguration and beyond, according to two defense officials. The troops will remain unarmed for the time being and wearing riot gear. One defense official said that there will be about 200 of the troops on the streets this morning and that number may increase throughout the day. Those troops will be at traffic control check points and providing support to Capitol police, including helping them to reinforce the perimeter around the building.







'I can't stay': Mick Mulvaney resigns as Trump's envoy to Northern Ireland President Donald Trump's former acting chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said he has resigned from his post after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. "I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I would be resigning from that. I just can't do it. I can't stay," Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC. "It's a nothing thing, it doesn't affect the outcome, it doesn't affect the transition, but it's what I've got, and it's a position I really enjoy doing, but you can't do it," he added. Mulvaney said he has spoken with other friends in the administration and expected others to leave in the next day or two. Read the story.






