SEE NEW POSTS

Rep. Kinzinger is first Republican to say 25th Amendment should be invoked Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., became the first Republican to say that he believes the 25th Amendment should be invoked and that President Trump should be removed from office. Kinzinger said he wants Vice President Pence and members of the Cabinet to do what's necessary to ensure that the country is kept safe for the next few weeks and that the U.S. has a "sane captain of the ship." He posted his statement in a video on Twitter. It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021 Share this -







Facebook bans Trump from platform until after inauguration Facebook is extending its ban on President Trump's account until at least after the inauguration, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday. "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world." "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he added. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." Major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, took action after Trump released a video on Wednesday night in which he continued to claim he won the election and told supporters who stormed the Capitol that, "We love you." Share this -







D.C. police reporting 68 arrests last night The Metropolitan Police Department reported 68 arrests from last night's attack on the Capitol. Possession of an illegal firearm, curfew violations and unlawful entry into Capitol grounds are among the varied arrests. Only one of the people arrested is a Washington resident. The full list includes: Five arrests for possession of an illegal firearm (One on U.S. Capitol Grounds)

Two arrests for illegal possession of other weapons (metal knuckles & blackjack-like weapon)

25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds

36 arrests for curfew violations, including:

8 arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds

28 arrests for curfew violations throughout the city The department has not released the identities of the people arrested. Share this -







Barr says Trump conduct 'betrayal' of presidency Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.” In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.” Barr was one of Trump’s most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet. His comments come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers. Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden’s son. Share this -







After violence at the Capitol, Trump to award Medal of Freedom to three golfers A day after riots on Capitol Hill that were egged on by Trump, the president is spending Thursday holding an event to award the Medal of Freedom to three golfers. A White House official said the award is being given to Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956. The White House schedule for Trump released late Wednesday only said, "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings." Share this -







Acting DHS chief Chad Wolf calls on Trump to condemn violence at the Capitol Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday identified Trump's supporters as the ones perpetrating the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday and called on the president to condemn it. "What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening. While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the president using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Wolf said in a statement. Wolf, who's currently on a weeklong trip to the Middle East, said, "Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations." He continued, "I will remain in my position until the end of the administration to ensure the department’s focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team." Share this -







Michigan Capitol reopens after police investigate bomb threat The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing was temporarily closed Thursday morning for more than two hours while police said they were investigating a bomb threat. A male caller made the threat at around 6:40 a.m., prompting Michigan State Police and its bomb squad to secure the scene, law enforcement said. By 9 a.m., officers determined the scene was safe and reopened the building to lawmakers and staff. The Capitol was already closed to the public because no legislative sessions were scheduled for the day. A Michigan State Police spokesman said the threat remains under investigation and "every effort will be made to identify the person who made this threat and prosecute them to the fullest extent the law will allow." Share this -





