More arrests expected today A Justice Department official tells NBC News that we can expect to see more arrests of individuals involved in Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Those arrested will be charged with federal crimes, but the person did not say specifically what charges or how many would be arrested.







Capitol Police chief says department 'conducting a thorough review' of security procedures Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said Thursday that his department is "conducting a thorough review" of what happened during the rioting in the Capitol on Wednesday, including "security planning and policies and procedures." Balancing public safety with the right to protest "has long been a challenge," Sund said. "Make no mistake, these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior," he said. "The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years of law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund added. He praised his officers for their "heroic" actions throughout the course of the occupation. Sund said the Capitol Police officer who shot a woman, Ashli Babbitt, as rioters forced "their way toward the House Chamber" has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police Department.







Rep. Kinzinger is first Republican to say 25th Amendment should be invoked Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., became the first Republican to say that he believes the 25th Amendment should be invoked and that President Trump should be removed from office. Kinzinger said he wants Vice President Pence and members of the Cabinet to do what's necessary to ensure that the country is kept safe for the next few weeks and that the U.S. has a "sane captain of the ship." He posted his statement in a video on Twitter. It's with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021







Facebook bans Trump from platform until after inauguration Facebook is extending its ban on President Trump's account until at least after the inauguration, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday. "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world." "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he added. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." Major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, took action after Trump released a video on Wednesday night in which he continued to claim he won the election and told supporters who stormed the Capitol that, "We love you."







D.C. police reporting 68 arrests last night The Metropolitan Police Department reported 68 arrests from last night's attack on the Capitol. Possession of an illegal firearm, curfew violations and unlawful entry into Capitol grounds are among the varied arrests. Only one of the people arrested is a Washington resident. The full list includes: Five arrests for possession of an illegal firearm (One on U.S. Capitol Grounds)

Two arrests for illegal possession of other weapons (metal knuckles & blackjack-like weapon)

25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds

36 arrests for curfew violations, including:

8 arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds

28 arrests for curfew violations throughout the city The department has not released the identities of the people arrested.







Barr says Trump conduct 'betrayal' of presidency Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump's conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office and supporters." In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that "orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable." Barr was one of Trump's most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet. His comments come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers. Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president's baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden's son.







After violence at the Capitol, Trump to award Medal of Freedom to three golfers A day after riots on Capitol Hill that were egged on by Trump, the president is spending Thursday holding an event to award the Medal of Freedom to three golfers. A White House official said the award is being given to Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956. The White House schedule for Trump released late Wednesday only said, "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings."