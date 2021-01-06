More than 14 hours after the process began, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory early Thursday morning after a day of rioting and bloodshed by violent Trump supporters at the Capitol left four people and multiple police officers hospitalized.
President Donald Trump early on Thursday committed to "an orderly transition" of power soon after Congress dispensed with objections to the counting of the electoral votes of several battleground states.
In a statement released by the White House, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election, which came after Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours Wednesday for continuing to push conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.
Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Read the highlights:
Live Blog
Schumer calls on Pence to use 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office
Presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement on Thursday. "This president should not hold office one day longer."
Schumer joins a growing contingent of lawmakers from both parties to call for Trump's removal, either by using the 25th amendment or through impeachment.
Capitol police made 14 arrests last night, none were D.C. residents
The U.S. Capitol Police Department made 14 arrests related to the breach at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Most of those arrested were charged with unlawful entry, but there were also people arrested for weapons possession and assaulting an officer.
The department released the names and hometowns of the people arrested. None of them are Washington residents.
Their charges are as follows:
Unlawful Entry
- Leonard Guthrie, Cape May, N.J.
- John Anderson, St. Augustine, Fla.
- Matthew Council, Riverview, Fla.
- Bradley Ruskelas, Inverness, Ill.
- Michael Curzio, Summerfield, Fla
- Cindy Fitchett, Cobbs Creek, Va.
- Terry Brown, Myerstown, Pa.
- Douglas Sweet, Hudgins, Va.
- Thomas Gallagher, Bridgewater, N.H.
- Zandra Sixkiller-Cramer, Glenwood, Md.
Assaulting a Police Officer, Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest
Mark Leffingerwell, No fixed address
CPWL & Unregistered ammunition
Grant Moore, Buford, Ga.
CPWL, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition
Lonnie Zoffman, Falkville, Al.
Assaulting a Police Officer
David Blair, Clarksburg, Md.
More arrests expected today
A Justice Department official tells NBC News that we can expect to see more arrests of individuals involved in Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.
Those arrested will be charged with federal crimes, but the person did not say specifically what charges or how many would be arrested.
Capitol Police chief says department 'conducting a thorough review' of security procedures
Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said Thursday that his department is "conducting a thorough review" of what happened during the rioting in the Capitol on Wednesday, including "security planning and policies and procedures."
Balancing public safety with the right to protest "has long been a challenge," Sund said.
"Make no mistake, these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior," he said.
"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years of law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund added. He praised his officers for their "heroic" actions throughout the course of the occupation.
Sund said the Capitol Police officer who shot a woman, Ashli Babbitt, as rioters forced "their way toward the House Chamber" has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police Department.
Rep. Kinzinger is first Republican to say 25th Amendment should be invoked
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., became the first Republican to say that he believes the 25th Amendment should be invoked and that President Trump should be removed from office.
Kinzinger said he wants Vice President Pence and members of the Cabinet to do what's necessary to ensure that the country is kept safe for the next few weeks and that the U.S. has a "sane captain of the ship."
He posted his statement in a video on Twitter.
Facebook bans Trump from platform until after inauguration
Facebook is extending its ban on President Trump's account until at least after the inauguration, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday.
"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world."
"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he added. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
Major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, took action after Trump released a video on Wednesday night in which he continued to claim he won the election and told supporters who stormed the Capitol that, "We love you."
D.C. police reporting 68 arrests last night
The Metropolitan Police Department reported 68 arrests from last night's attack on the Capitol.
Possession of an illegal firearm, curfew violations and unlawful entry into Capitol grounds are among the varied arrests. Only one of the people arrested is a Washington resident.
The full list includes:
- Five arrests for possession of an illegal firearm (One on U.S. Capitol Grounds)
- Two arrests for illegal possession of other weapons (metal knuckles & blackjack-like weapon)
- 25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds
- 36 arrests for curfew violations, including:
- 8 arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds
- 28 arrests for curfew violations throughout the city
The department has not released the identities of the people arrested.
Barr says Trump conduct 'betrayal' of presidency
Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a “betrayal of his office and supporters.”
In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”
Barr was one of Trump’s most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet.
His comments come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.
Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden’s son.
After violence at the Capitol, Trump to award Medal of Freedom to three golfers
A day after riots on Capitol Hill that were egged on by Trump, the president is spending Thursday holding an event to award the Medal of Freedom to three golfers.
A White House official said the award is being given to Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956.
The White House schedule for Trump released late Wednesday only said, "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings."
Acting DHS chief Chad Wolf calls on Trump to condemn violence at the Capitol
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday identified Trump's supporters as the ones perpetrating the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday and called on the president to condemn it.
"What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening. While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the president using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday," Wolf said in a statement.
Wolf, who's currently on a weeklong trip to the Middle East, said, "Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations."
He continued, "I will remain in my position until the end of the administration to ensure the department’s focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team."