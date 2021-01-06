SEE NEW POSTS

Trump yanks Chad Wolf's Homeland Security nomination The White House announced it was withdrawing acting Homeland Security chief's Chad Wolf's nomination to the permanent post on Thursday, shortly after he issued a statement critical of the of the president. The White House did not say why it was withdrawing Wolf's nomination, but the announcement, came about one hour after Wolfissued a statement that said, "Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans." White House spokesman Judd Deere said the timing was coincidental. "The withdrawal occurred yesterday and was not related at all to Wednesday's events or the Acting Secretary's comments this morning. Acting Secretary Wolf remains the acting secretary and continues to perform the duties of his office," Deere said in a statement. Wolf's statement called Wednesday's riot "unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday." Trump's withdrawal of the nomination has little real impact. Wolf would not have been confirmed before the start of the Biden administration, and Biden would have no intention of keeping him on the job. In his statement, Wolf said, "I will remain in my position until the end of the administration to ensure the department's focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden's DHS team."







Acting AG Rosen: Capitol rioters will 'face the full consequences of their actions' Reacting to the violence that gripped the Capitol on Wednesday, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Thursday that the Department of Justice "is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law." "Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the evening with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted," he said in a statement. "Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," added Rosen, who succeeded Bill Barr as head of the Justice Department after his resignation last month. FBI Director Christopher Wray also said in a statement, "Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6." "Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges," he continued. The public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity, he said, adding, "We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served."







Schumer calls on Pence to use 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office Presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. "What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement on Thursday. "This president should not hold office one day longer." Schumer joins a growing contingent of lawmakers from both parties to call for Trump's removal, either by using the 25th amendment or through impeachment. Read more about the 25th amendment effort here.







More arrests expected today A Justice Department official tells NBC News that we can expect to see more arrests of individuals involved in Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Those arrested will be charged with federal crimes, but the person did not say specifically what charges or how many would be arrested.







Capitol Police chief says department 'conducting a thorough review' of security procedures Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said Thursday that his department is "conducting a thorough review" of what happened during the rioting in the Capitol on Wednesday, including "security planning and policies and procedures." Balancing public safety with the right to protest "has long been a challenge," Sund said. "Make no mistake, these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior," he said. "The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years of law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund added. He praised his officers for their "heroic" actions throughout the course of the occupation. Sund said the Capitol Police officer who shot a woman, Ashli Babbitt, as rioters forced "their way toward the House Chamber" has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police Department.







Rep. Kinzinger is first Republican to say 25th Amendment should be invoked Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., became the first Republican to say that he believes the 25th Amendment should be invoked and that President Trump should be removed from office. Kinzinger said he wants Vice President Pence and members of the Cabinet to do what's necessary to ensure that the country is kept safe for the next few weeks and that the U.S. has a "sane captain of the ship." He posted his statement in a video on Twitter. It's with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021







Facebook bans Trump from platform until after inauguration Facebook is extending its ban on President Trump's account until at least after the inauguration, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday. "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Facebook. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world." "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he added. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete." Major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, took action after Trump released a video on Wednesday night in which he continued to claim he won the election and told supporters who stormed the Capitol that, "We love you."







D.C. police reporting 68 arrests last night The Metropolitan Police Department reported 68 arrests from last night's attack on the Capitol. Possession of an illegal firearm, curfew violations and unlawful entry into Capitol grounds are among the varied arrests. Only one of the people arrested is a Washington resident. The full list includes: Five arrests for possession of an illegal firearm (One on U.S. Capitol Grounds)

Two arrests for illegal possession of other weapons (metal knuckles & blackjack-like weapon)

25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds

36 arrests for curfew violations, including:

8 arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds

28 arrests for curfew violations throughout the city The department has not released the identities of the people arrested.






