D.C. police release photos of people from Capitol riot they want to identify The Metropolitan Police Department released photos Thursday of rioters at the Capitol that they want to identify. Among the photos is one of a notorious QAnon supporter, who goes by Q Shaman, whose attire had people on Twitter likening him to Chewbacca. A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 06, 2021. Win McNamee / Getty Images An unidentified rioter was fired from his job due to "demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others," Navistar Direct Marketing said in a tweeted statement. The Maryland company did not name the employee. Here are the rest of the photos the department released. Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to arrests and indictments of one or more of the rioters.







Ocasio-Cortez calls on Cruz and Hawley to resign Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.



Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021 Share this -







Capitol police were hit in the head with lead pipes, congressman says Rep. Tim Ryan — who chairs a key subcommittee with jurisdiction over the Capitol — just told reporters that as many as 60 Capitol Police officers were injured yesterday, including 15 hospitalized and one in critical condition. Many were hit in the head with lead pipes, the Ohio Democrat said. Ryan said he is "livid" over the "strategic blunder" that left the Capitol police without a solid plan and adequate reinforcements. He said he does not understand, and plans to investigate, why the mob was allowed to get so close to the Capitol when he was assured by police officials that could not happen, adding that there was an "intelligence failure," to anticipate the scope of the threat. While praising the heroics of most rank and file Capitol Police, he said he was concerned about videos showing police officers appearing to act with passivity, and in one case posing for a selfie with a rioter.







Hoyer says rioters stole a tribute to late Rep. John Lewis House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Thursday that rioters that stormed the Capitol stole a poster that was a tribute to the late civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died last year. While rioters shamefully destroyed this tribute to my brother John Lewis yesterday, let his words continue to echo in the halls of Congress and in our hearts. Let us always stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice and for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IwLfLQc6f0 — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) January 7, 2021 Before the violence began Thursday, many Democrats were alluding to Lewis and his civil rights efforts after the victories of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in their Georgia Senate runoff elections.







Trump yanks Chad Wolf's Homeland Security nomination The White House announced it was withdrawing acting Homeland Security chief's Chad Wolf's nomination to the permanent post on Thursday, shortly after he issued a statement critical of the of the president. The White House did not say why it was withdrawing Wolf's nomination, but the announcement, came about one hour after Wolfissued a statement that said, "Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans." White House spokesman Judd Deere said the timing was coincidental. "The withdrawal occurred yesterday and was not related at all to Wednesday's events or the Acting Secretary's comments this morning. Acting Secretary Wolf remains the acting secretary and continues to perform the duties of his office," Deere said in a statement. Wolf's statement called Wednesday's riot "unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday." Trump's withdrawal of the nomination has little real impact. Wolf would not have been confirmed before the start of the Biden administration, and Biden would have no intention of keeping him on the job. In his statement, Wolf said, "I will remain in my position until the end of the administration to ensure the department's focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden's DHS team."







Acting AG Rosen: Capitol rioters will 'face the full consequences of their actions' Reacting to the violence that gripped the Capitol on Wednesday, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Thursday that the Department of Justice "is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law." "Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the evening with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted," he said in a statement. "Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," added Rosen, who succeeded Bill Barr as head of the Justice Department after his resignation last month. FBI Director Christopher Wray also said in a statement, "Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6." "Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges," he continued. The public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity, he said, adding, "We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served."







Schumer calls on Pence to use 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office Presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. "What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement on Thursday. "This president should not hold office one day longer." Schumer joins a growing contingent of lawmakers from both parties to call for Trump's removal, either by using the 25th amendment or through impeachment. Read more about the 25th amendment effort here.







More arrests expected today A Justice Department official tells NBC News that we can expect to see more arrests of individuals involved in Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Those arrested will be charged with federal crimes, but the person did not say specifically what charges or how many would be arrested.







Capitol Police chief says department 'conducting a thorough review' of security procedures Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said Thursday that his department is "conducting a thorough review" of what happened during the rioting in the Capitol on Wednesday, including "security planning and policies and procedures." Balancing public safety with the right to protest "has long been a challenge," Sund said. "Make no mistake, these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior," he said. "The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years of law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Sund added. He praised his officers for their "heroic" actions throughout the course of the occupation. Sund said the Capitol Police officer who shot a woman, Ashli Babbitt, as rioters forced "their way toward the House Chamber" has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police Department. Capitol Police chief says they are conducing thorough review of riot Jan. 7, 2021 02:23






