Schumer vows to fire Senate sergeant at arms after Capitol riot Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that after the events in the Capitol on Wednesday that if the Senate sergeant at arms, Michael Stenger, has not vacated his position by the time Schumer becomes majority leader, he will fire him. "If Senate Sergeant at Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer said. The Sergeant at Arms serves as the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and is the principal administrative manager for most support services in the Senate.







Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao stepping down It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021







Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi's desk got PPP loan Richard Barnett sits in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office Wednesday. Sau Loeb / AFP - Getty Images Richard Barnett, the Capitol rioter photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, received a $9,300 forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program last April, records show. An independent glass and glazing contractor in Gravette, Arkansas, Barnett was an early participant in the federal program that aimed to help small businesses survive COVID-related shutdowns and continue paying their employees. In his PPP application, Barnett, 60, said the loan would preserve one job, presumably his own, and was based on total payroll costs of $44,640 at his enterprise. Barnett did not mention receiving government assistance when he bragged to The New York Times about breaking into Pelosi's office and leaving her a nasty note. Efforts to reach Barnett were unsuccessful.







Deputy national security adviser Pottinger resigns Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger has resigned, his boss said Thursday. "Asking Matt Pottinger to serve as my deputy was my first act as NSA and it turned out to be one of my best decisions. As he heads West to rejoin his family in beautiful Utah, Matt does so with my appreciation for a job well done and with my enduring friendship," O'Brien wrote in a pair of tweets. O'Brien added that Pottinger's work led "to a great awakening in our country and around the world to the danger posed by the Chinese Communist Party." O'Brien didn't offer an explanation on the timing of the resignation, which came after Trump-supporting rioters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday. Numerous other officials, including former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, have resigned from the administration in the wake of Wednesday's violence, and Mulvaney told CNBC he expected there would be others following suit.







D.C. mayor says Trump 'must be held accountable' for Capitol riot, demands control of Nat'l Guard Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., said Thursday that President Donald Trump instigated the storming of the U.S. Capitol and "must be held accountable for this unprecedented attack on our Democracy." "What happened yesterday, he wanted to happen," Bowser said at a new conference. "What happened yesterday is textbook terrorism." Bowser said that Wednesday's assault by a mob of Trump supporters was enabled by "catastrophic security failures" and called on Congress to "immediately transfer command" of the District of Columbia National Guard from Trump to her office to prevent a repeat of the violence that shocked the country and resulted in the deaths of four people. "We will be looking very closely at what we learned," Bowser said, when asked how the district is preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in less that two weeks. Among other things, the 7-foot "nonscalable fencing will be in place around the Capitol until after the inauguration" and there will be a much bigger security contingent on hand, the mayor said. Bowser noted that the federal police response to the George Floyd demonstrations over the summer was much swifter. "I'm upset by what this president has done to this city and our democracy," she said. "I'm upset that my police officers were put in harm's way, when they were just doing their jobs." Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who also spoke to reporters, said when asked why no troops were deployed to the Capitol ahead of Tuesday's electoral vote counting that "no request of the D.C. National Guard was made to come onto the grounds."







D.C. police release photos of people from Capitol riot they want to identify The Metropolitan Police Department released photos Thursday of rioters at the Capitol that they want to identify. Among the photos is one of a notorious QAnon supporter, who goes by Q Shaman, whose attire had people on Twitter likening him to Chewbacca. A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 06, 2021. Win McNamee / Getty Images An unidentified rioter was fired from his job due to "demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others," Navistar Direct Marketing said in a tweeted statement. The Maryland company did not name the employee. Here are the rest of the photos the department released. Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to arrests and indictments of one or more of the rioters.







Ocasio-Cortez calls on Cruz and Hawley to resign Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.



Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021 Share this -





