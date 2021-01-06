SEE NEW POSTS

First federal charges filed in connection to Capitol rioting Federal prosecutors in Washington have begun filing federal criminal charges stemming from Wednesday's assault on the Capitol. Mark Leffingwell is charged with trespass, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Charging documents say he tried to push past a Capitol Police officer and punched the officer repeatedly. While being transported to the Capitol Police station for processing, the documents say, Leffingwell apologized. Christopher Alberts is charged with carrying a 9mm handgun and ammunition on Capitol grounds. The charging documents say Alberts appeared to be slow in obeying commands to leave the area because of the curfew and had a bulge on his right him. Albert tried to flee, the documents say, but he was detained. When questioned, he said he was carrying the gun for protection and "did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone." Ages and hometowns were not provided in the charging documents. First federal charges filed for Capitol rioting yesterday Jan. 7, 2021 02:44







Pelosi calls on chief of Capitol Police to resign House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday called for the resignation of Steven Sund, chief of the Capitol Police, after a pro-Trump mob was able to storm the building. She said she has not heard from him since the violent riot at the Capitol yesterday. "There was a failure of leadership at the top of Capitol Police. I think Mr. Sund — He hasn't even called us since this happened," she said during a news conference. Eva Malecki, the spokeswoman for the Capitol Police, told NBC News prior to Pelosi's call that "the chief has no plans to step down." Pelosi also said that she has received notice that Paul Irving, the Sergeant at Arms of the House, will submit his resignation.







Schumer vows to fire Senate sergeant at arms after Capitol riot Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that after the events in the Capitol on Wednesday that if the Senate sergeant at arms, Michael Stenger, has not vacated his position by the time Schumer becomes majority leader, he will fire him. "If Senate Sergeant at Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer said. The Sergeant at Arms serves as the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and is the principal administrative manager for most support services in the Senate.







Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao stepping down It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021







Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi's desk got PPP loan Richard Barnett sits in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office Wednesday. Sau Loeb / AFP - Getty Images Richard Barnett, the Capitol rioter photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, received a $9,300 forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program last April, records show. An independent glass and glazing contractor in Gravette, Arkansas, Barnett was an early participant in the federal program that aimed to help small businesses survive COVID-related shutdowns and continue paying their employees. In his PPP application, Barnett, 60, said the loan would preserve one job, presumably his own, and was based on total payroll costs of $44,640 at his enterprise. Barnett did not mention receiving government assistance when he bragged to The New York Times about breaking into Pelosi's office and leaving her a nasty note. Efforts to reach Barnett were unsuccessful.







Deputy national security adviser Pottinger resigns Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger has resigned, his boss said Thursday. "Asking Matt Pottinger to serve as my deputy was my first act as NSA and it turned out to be one of my best decisions. As he heads West to rejoin his family in beautiful Utah, Matt does so with my appreciation for a job well done and with my enduring friendship," O'Brien wrote in a pair of tweets. O'Brien added that Pottinger's work led "to a great awakening in our country and around the world to the danger posed by the Chinese Communist Party." O'Brien didn't offer an explanation on the timing of the resignation, which came after Trump-supporting rioters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday. Numerous other officials, including former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, have resigned from the administration in the wake of Wednesday's violence, and Mulvaney told CNBC he expected there would be others following suit.







D.C. mayor says Trump 'must be held accountable' for Capitol riot, demands control of Nat'l Guard Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., said Thursday that President Donald Trump instigated the storming of the U.S. Capitol and "must be held accountable for this unprecedented attack on our Democracy." "What happened yesterday, he wanted to happen," Bowser said at a new conference. "What happened yesterday is textbook terrorism." Bowser said that Wednesday's assault by a mob of Trump supporters was enabled by "catastrophic security failures" and called on Congress to "immediately transfer command" of the District of Columbia National Guard from Trump to her office to prevent a repeat of the violence that shocked the country and resulted in the deaths of four people. "We will be looking very closely at what we learned," Bowser said, when asked how the district is preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in less that two weeks. Among other things, the 7-foot "nonscalable fencing will be in place around the Capitol until after the inauguration" and there will be a much bigger security contingent on hand, the mayor said. Bowser noted that the federal police response to the George Floyd demonstrations over the summer was much swifter. "I'm upset by what this president has done to this city and our democracy," she said. "I'm upset that my police officers were put in harm's way, when they were just doing their jobs." Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who also spoke to reporters, said when asked why no troops were deployed to the Capitol ahead of Tuesday's electoral vote counting that "no request of the D.C. National Guard was made to come onto the grounds."






